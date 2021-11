Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0

Mamelodi Sundowns is keeping its lead in the DStv Premiership after beating Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

It was a 21st minute goal by Neo Maema and a penalty clinched the win in the second half.

In the 86th minute however, the log leaders were reduced to 10 men when Denis Onyango received a red card.

The Brazilians struck either side of half-time to secure 3️⃣ points at the Tuks Stadium this afternoon! 🙌



