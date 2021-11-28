How to spend your 13th cheque? Consider paying debt off
Certified financial planner Paul Roelfse says if a person fortunate enough to be paid a 13th cheque or receive a year end bonus, there are some ideas on how to spend it wisely this festive season.
RELATED: DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt
Speaking to Wasanga Mehana on The Weekend Breakfast, Roelfse says people can look at their debt and pay that off with their bonuses.
The aim should be getting through December and into January and not be further into debt.Paul Roelfse, Certified financial planner
If you have a 13th cheque, allocate some of that money towards your debt, he adds.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71507067_couple-sitting-at-table-and-calculating-bills-at-home.html?vti=mqvnjmnmuiywoxa389-1-16
