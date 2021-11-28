South Africa records 3,220 COVID-19 infections, 8 more people succumb to virus





South Africa has recorded another 3,220 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.

Sadly, eight people died due to coronavirus related complications.

There are now 21, 674 active cases in the country and our recovery rate remains at 96,3%.

All eyes are on South Africa after local scientists discovered a new COVID variant named Omicron.

Government says so far, 25, 274, 889 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.