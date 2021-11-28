President Cyril Ramaphosa calls a 'Family Meeting' tonight at 8pm





President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight at 8pm address the nation on the development in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday.

This comes amid growing concerns over the recent spike in new infections in South Africa and the discovery of the Omicron variant.

The meeting was initially set to take place on Sunday, where the Council would assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the newly detected variant, but it was brought forward.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday, 28 November 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 28, 2021