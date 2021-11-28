WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation





President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight at 8pm address the nation on the development in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to alert levels.

The address comes after meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and Cabinet.

Several countries have imposed a travel ban on South Africa amid growing concerns over the recent spike in new infections in South Africa and the discovery of the Omicron variant.

