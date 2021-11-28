Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday addressed the nation on the development in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
His address comes amid growing concerns over the recent spike in new infections in South Africa and the discovery of the Omicron variant.
Ramaphosa paid tribute to scientists who are world-renowned and widely respected and have demonstrated that they have a deep knowledge of epidemiology.
The president added that there are a number of things that we already know about the variant as a result of the work scientists have been doing on genome surveillance.
Even though not much is known about the Omicron variant, vaccination remained our country's biggest tool in fighting the virus, he said.
Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and our Southern African sister countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the bans they have imposed before any further damage is done to our economies.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free. I would like to call on every person who has not been vaccinated to go to their nearest vaccination station without delay.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
By getting vaccinated, we are not only protecting ourselves, but we are also reducing the pressure on our health care system and our health care workers and reducing the risks faced by our healthcare workers.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
He added that several engagements on introducing measures that make vaccination a condition for access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments have been taking place.
Government has set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
The task team will report to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccination chaired by the Deputy President, which will make recommendations to Cabinet on a fair and sustainable approach to vaccine mandates.Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa
Following meetings, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet, where a decision was taken that the country should remain on Coronavirus Alert Level 1 for now and that the National State of Disaster should remain in place.
