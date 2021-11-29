



President Cyril Ramaphosa says more South Africans need to get vaccinated to avoid tighter restrictions as South Africa remains on lockdown Level 1.

He addressed the nation on Sunday to try and allay fears over the new Omicron variant, which has led to travel bans for South Africa.

The president added that several engagements on introducing measures that make vaccination a condition for access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments have been taking place.

Should vaccination be made mandatory?

Bongani Bingwa chats to University of KwaZulu-Natal Public Health and deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation professor Mosa Moshabela to give more insight on the matter.

What I saw was that there was a choice between vaccination and a lockdown and they went with vaccination. And unfortunately we have a lot of hesitancy around vaccination in South Africa. We are finding ourselves in a situation where people don't want a lockdown and also don't want to vaccinate. Professor Mosa Moshabela, Deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation - UKZN

Mandatory vaccination is not forced vaccination, we just regulate people to vaccinate. Professor Mosa Moshabela, Deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation - UKZN

Listen below to the full conversation: