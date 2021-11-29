Travel ban over Omicron variant is ludicrous - Professor Salim Abdool Karim
Epidemiologist and member of the Africa Task Force for Coronavirus Professor Salim Abdool Karim says travel bans by Western countries over the discovery of Omicron variant is ludicrous.
He says the variant is in other countries as well.
RELATED: Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Karim is weighing in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement to leave the country at level 1 while urging everyone to get vaccinated.
To institute restriction against countries in Southern Africa, doesn't make sense.Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist and Member - Africa Task Force for Coronavirus
Karim adds that he disagrees with the president on allowing Matric Rage festivals to continue.
Listen below to the full conversation:
July unrests were 'planned at high political level,' SAHRC hears
Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso gives a summary of the testimony by Abahlali baseMjondolo representative S’bu Zikode.Read More
No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c
This means the petrol price officially crosses R20 per litre. In January, both grades of petrol were around R14.60.Read More
Why some babies are born with jaundice
The Naked Scientist Chris Smith, chair of science at the University of Cambridge, explains why blue light and sunlight are important in treating jaundice.Read More
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines.Read More
We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor
City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse outlines plans for city and answers questions from callers.Read More
Should vaccination be made mandatory?
UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela reflects on whether vaccines should be made compulsory.Read More
Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to reverse that before any further damage is done to the economies.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa calls a 'Family Meeting' tonight at 8pm
The meeting comes amid growing concerns over the recent spike in new infections and the discovery of the Omicron variant.Read More