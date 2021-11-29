New Zealand MP cycling to hospital while in labour goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Medical Courts to deal with medico-legal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mark Human, Sama Gauteng chairperso­n
Today at 17:20
Gauteng's readiness to deal with the Fourth wave during Festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services, Gauteng Department of Health
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
Business issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:12
Why the vaccination rollout bogged down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
Today at 18:13
Fear mongering causing economic harm to thousands for families
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Waschsberger - Managing Director at The Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Impala Platinum (Implats) seeks controlling shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Theron - Spokesperson of Impala Platinum
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:11
Medical costs a major money stressor for South Africans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Frank Magwegwe - Head of Corporate Wellness at Sanlam Wealth Solutions and faculty member at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave by Ryan Holiday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Holiday - Author of Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave at ...
The John Perlman Show
Latest Local
No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c This means the petrol price officially crosses R20 per litre. In January, both grades of petrol were around R14.60. 29 November 2021 4:21 PM
Why some babies are born with jaundice The Naked Scientist Chris Smith, chair of science at the University of Cambridge, explains why blue light and sunlight are importa... 29 November 2021 3:38 PM
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to r... 28 November 2021 9:06 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not? 26 November 2021 3:45 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning' South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Mat... 26 November 2021 3:32 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
New Zealand MP cycling to hospital while in labour goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] TikToker showing how dirty her hairbrushes are has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 November 2021 8:13 AM
Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyon... 26 November 2021 5:12 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Entertainment

New Zealand MP cycling to hospital while in labour goes viral

29 November 2021 8:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral

New Zealand MP cycling to hospital while in labour goes viral

Social media is talking a New Zealand MP cycling to hospital while in labour has gone viral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

[WATCH] TikToker showing how dirty her hairbrushes are has everyone talking

29 November 2021 8:13 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show

26 November 2021 5:12 PM

South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyond Christmas.

[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral

26 November 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral

26 November 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral

25 November 2021 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[VIDEO] Disturbing scenes as guy demanding woman get out of his car goes viral

25 November 2021 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Eighties pop star Tiffany swears at fans after off key performance

24 November 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Lucky escape for little boy as waiter saves him from being crashed by fridge

24 November 2021 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Boris Johnson stumbling during speech leaves everyone in stitches

23 November 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] 911 call from babysitter about hilariously not finding child goes viral

23 November 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Travel ban over Omicron variant is ludicrous - Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Local

We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor

Local

Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley

Politics Local

No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c

Local

EWN Highlights

‘The ground was fertile,’ SAHRC told July unrest was due to angry residents

29 November 2021 3:43 PM

Beer Association promotes moderate alcohol consumption as fourth wave looms

29 November 2021 2:50 PM

SA to reform labour laws to stamp out GBV in workplaces

29 November 2021 2:03 PM

