We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor





Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse says the list of people waiting for free housing in the city is more than 300,000.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Phalatse says what they have realised is that government is not in a position to provide those houses due to a lack of resources.

She adds that there have been many allegations of corruption with the allocation of houses.

Even we as the city have not had sight of that list, we would have loved for it to be made transparent so that we can prevent corruption. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

What we will be looking at going forward is a more affordable way and realistic way of providing houses including giving people a stand to build their houses. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

Answering questions from listeners, Phalatse says they will be working on strengthening the implementation of by-laws.

Looking at the inner city, we need to start by profiling who is in the inner city. You've got residents on the one hand and you've got retailers on the other hand. Once we understand who is there, then we are able to assist them. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

