SADAG ambassador: If you are struggling talk to someone
Ambassador of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) Daryl Brown encourages people to seek help when they are depressed.
Brown lost his legs while attempting to commit suicide when he stepped in front of a train at a Lond Tube station.
Speaking to John Perlman, Brown says it is important to talk to somebody at this will you.
I never spoke to anyone about how I was feeling, I felt like it was something I needed to deal with on my own. I thought I just need to pull myself together and get over with it. I also thought no one would really understand what I was going through.Daryl Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
I think the most important thing is if you are struggling talk to someone, it doesn't have to be someone professional. Talking to somebody is a huge weight off your shoulders and it really does give you a sense of relief.Daryl Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
