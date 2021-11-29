Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday opted to leave the country at level 1 while urging everyone to get vaccinated.
His address comes amid growing concerns over the recent spike in new infections in South Africa and the discovery of the Omicron variant.
He also said that several engagements on introducing measures that make vaccination a condition for access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments have been taking place.
RELATED: Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1
But what is the difference between a vaccine mandate and a vaccine being compulsory?
Mandy Wiener chats to University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Professor Keymanthri Moodley to give more insight on the matter.
I don't think we should distinguish between the compulsory and mandatory, what is important is that proof of vaccination would be required to enter specific venues and to participate in specific activities.Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Director - University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law
She hopes that the vaccine task team will move swiftly as the country is behind vaccine uptake with only about a third of the population vaccinated.
Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake by 20% and the sooner they are implemented, the better.Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Director - University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law
Listen below to the full conversation:
