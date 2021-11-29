Why some babies are born with jaundice
Do you know what causes jaundice in babies?
The Naked Scientist Chris Smith, chair of science at the University of Cambridge, explains to Relebigile Mabotja why it happens and how the blue light works as a treatment.
When the baby is breaking down red blood cells which have the chemicals haemoglobin in them, and when haemoglobin breaks down it is turned into a chemical which is called bilirubin which is yellow in colour.Chris 'Naked Scientist' Smith, Chair of Science - University of Cambridge
Normally that gets exported into the mom's bloodstream across the placenta and then mom's kidneys or liver deal with it, the baby doesn't have to worry.Chris 'Naked Scientist' Smith, Chair of Science - University of Cambridge
Exposure to blue light to get rid of jaundice is very important.Chris 'Naked Scientist' Smith, Chair of Science - University of Cambridge
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79572013_parents-home-from-hospital-with-newborn-baby-in-nursery.html
