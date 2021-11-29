July unrests were 'planned at high political level', SAHRC hears





Abahlali baseMjondolo told the South African Human Rights Commission that the July unrests that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were planned at a 'high political level'.

Representing the biggest shack dwellers' movement, S’bu Zikode said they saw messages from local and regional ANC leaders planning the riots.

Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso has more.

He (Zikode) is also pointing fingers at the ruling party the ANC. He says that the ANC is behind this and of course he pointed to the former president's arrest saying there were those speculations saying if the former president is indeed is arrested then the country will be ungovernable. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They are saying that some of the contributing factors to the July unrest were unemployment, inequality and also pointing out to people being promised houses and not living out to that promise. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News

