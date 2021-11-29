No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c
It's going to be a tough December for motorists as petrol increases by 81c a litre.
This latest fuel hike will push the price of petrol above R20 in Gauteng and in other inland provinces.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says diesel will go up by 72,5c a litre (0.05% sulphur) and 74,5c (0.005% sulphur).
Illuminating paraffin will go up by 42,2c/l, while the maximum LPGas retail price will be increased by 183.00c/kg from 1 December.
Earlier in November, petrol price was increased by a whooping R1,21 while diesel increased by R1,48.
