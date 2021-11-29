Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
Business for South Africa (B4SA) is urgently calling for vaccine mandates at workplaces.
It also wants the government to ban unvaccinated people from public indoor spaces that are not required for emergency use (e.g., hospitals, supermarkets and select government services).
“We need to rapidly move to a situation where only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and airplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments such as restaurants and taverns,” said Martin Kingston of B4SA.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kingston (scroll up to listen).
We need to see much higher levels of restricted access… Unvaccinated people… run a risk to… society at large…Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa
In France, you can’t access any public facility, including the workplace, without proof of vaccination. In New York, you can’t go into any restaurant without proof of vaccination… Those actions have driven the level of vaccination significantly…Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa
It’s not just Life Healthcare and Discovery… It’s Mediclinic, Sanlam, Old Mutual, Curro, four or five universities… a wave of companies starting to do so… Employers are obliged to keep their workforce safe…Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa
… 260 000 excess deaths over the past 18 months, many of those avoidable, had we been able to vaccinate people in time…Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162610605_notepad-with-text-mandatory-vaccination-and-stethoscope-medical-concept-.html?vti=mnw51lp70skz0g0h2q-1-39
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries
Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).Read More
Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.Read More
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'
Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).Read More
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.Read More
Sun International shuts down all its hotels
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More