Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa





Business for South Africa (B4SA) is urgently calling for vaccine mandates at workplaces.

It also wants the government to ban unvaccinated people from public indoor spaces that are not required for emergency use (e.g., hospitals, supermarkets and select government services).

© andreisavko/123rf.com

“We need to rapidly move to a situation where only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and airplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments such as restaurants and taverns,” said Martin Kingston of B4SA.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kingston (scroll up to listen).

We need to see much higher levels of restricted access… Unvaccinated people… run a risk to… society at large… Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa

In France, you can’t access any public facility, including the workplace, without proof of vaccination. In New York, you can’t go into any restaurant without proof of vaccination… Those actions have driven the level of vaccination significantly… Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa

It’s not just Life Healthcare and Discovery… It’s Mediclinic, Sanlam, Old Mutual, Curro, four or five universities… a wave of companies starting to do so… Employers are obliged to keep their workforce safe… Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa

… 260 000 excess deaths over the past 18 months, many of those avoidable, had we been able to vaccinate people in time… Martin Kingston, Business for South Africa

