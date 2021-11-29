Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company
Impala Platinum (Implats) has bought 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum for R10 billion.
It also offers to buy the rest of the shares at the same price.
Implats is seeking a controlling stake at the least.
Its offer values Royal Bafokeng Platinum at more than R43 billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Implats spokesperson John Theron (scroll up to listen).
For us, it makes a lot of sense… offers compelling value… We’ve been trying to do this transaction for 20 years… Northam complicated matters for us somewhat.John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
The only offer available to shareholders right now is our offer…John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
It’s a bet on unlocking deep value in the synergies between our two operations… and it’s certainly an endorsement of our view about PGMs in the future, specifically platinum…John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
Platinum provides an elegant solution [to solar PV when the sun doesn’t shine] …John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200605769/149470054-dump-trucks-transporting-platinum-ore-for-processing.jpg
