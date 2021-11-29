



Impala Platinum (Implats) has bought 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum for R10 billion.

It also offers to buy the rest of the shares at the same price.

Implats is seeking a controlling stake at the least.

Its offer values Royal Bafokeng Platinum at more than R43 billion.

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Implats spokesperson John Theron (scroll up to listen).

For us, it makes a lot of sense… offers compelling value… We’ve been trying to do this transaction for 20 years… Northam complicated matters for us somewhat. John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum

The only offer available to shareholders right now is our offer… John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum

It’s a bet on unlocking deep value in the synergies between our two operations… and it’s certainly an endorsement of our view about PGMs in the future, specifically platinum… John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum

Platinum provides an elegant solution [to solar PV when the sun doesn’t shine] … John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company