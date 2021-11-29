How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse outlines plans for city and answers questions from callers. 29 November 2021 11:45 AM
Travel ban over Omicron variant is ludicrous - Professor Salim Abdool Karim Epidemiologist and member of the Africa Task Force for Coronavirus Prof Salim Abdool Karim reflects on the new variant. 29 November 2021 7:52 AM
Should vaccination be made mandatory? UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela reflects on whether vaccines should be made compulsory. 29 November 2021 7:25 AM
View all Local
Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to r... 28 November 2021 9:06 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Impala Platinum spokesperson John Theron. 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
View all Sport
New Zealand MP cycling to hospital while in labour goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] TikToker showing how dirty her hairbrushes are has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 November 2021 8:13 AM
Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyon... 26 November 2021 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA). 29 November 2021 6:34 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
courage
Stoicism
Ryan Holiday
Courage is Calling
Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Ryan Holiday about his book “Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave”.

© alphaspirit/123rf.com

Courage is about putting yourself on the line for something… It’s about pushing past fear… It’s inseparable from other virtues… Throwing yourself on a grenade isn’t courageous if it doesn’t save anyone else…

Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

As the world feels like it’s falling apart, it feels that people are insane… The courage to be hopeful… To be the change you want to see… It’s easy to be cynical. It’s easy to give up. It takes courage to… say ‘I’m not going to let the bastards get me down!’

Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

It’s often with distance and time that we’re able to appreciate the courageousness of what people were doing in the moment that we were perhaps too afraid ourselves to get on board with.

Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

Description on Amazon:

Ryan Holiday’s bestselling trilogy — The Obstacle Is the Way, Ego is the Enemy, and Stillness is the Key — captivated professional athletes, CEOs, politicians, and entrepreneurs and helped bring Stoicism to millions of readers.

Now, in the first book of an exciting new series on the cardinal virtues of ancient philosophy, Holiday explores the most foundational virtue of all: Courage.

Almost every religion, spiritual practice, philosophy and person grapples with fear.

The most repeated phrase in the Bible is “Be not afraid.”

The ancient Greeks spoke of phobos, panic and terror.

It is natural to feel fear, the Stoics believed, but it cannot rule you.

Courage, then, is the ability to rise above fear, to do what’s right, to do what’s needed, to do what is true.

And so, it rests at the heart of the works of Marcus Aurelius, Aristotle, and CS Lewis, alongside temperance, justice, and wisdom.

In Courage Is Calling, Ryan Holiday breaks down the elements of fear, an expression of cowardice, the elements of courage, an expression of bravery, and lastly, the elements of heroism, an expression of valour.

Through engaging stories about historic and contemporary leaders, including Charles De Gaulle, Florence Nightingale, and Dt Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday shows you how to conquer fear and practice courage in your daily life.

You’ll also delve deep into the moral dilemmas and courageous acts of lesser-known, but equally as important, figures from ancient and modern history, such as Helvidius Priscus, a Roman Senator who stood his ground against emperor Vespasian, even in the face of death; Frank Serpico, a former New York City Police Department Detective who exposed police corruption; and Frederick Douglass and a slave named Nelly, whose fierce resistance against her captors inspired his own crusade to end slavery.

In a world in which fear runs rampant — when people would rather stand on the side-lines than speak out against injustice, go along with convention than bet on themselves, and turn a blind eye to the ugly realities of modern life — we need courage more than ever.

We need the courage of whistle-blowers and risk-takers.

We need the courage of activists and adventurers.

We need the courage of writers who speak the truth — and the courage of leaders to listen.

We need you to step into the arena and fight.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad




29 November 2021 8:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
courage
Stoicism
Ryan Holiday
Courage is Calling
Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

More from Business Books

[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t

22 November 2021 7:49 PM

Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c

Local

July unrests were 'planned at high political level', SAHRC hears

Local

Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

'Regrettable & unfortunate': SA hits out as COVID travel bans gain pace

29 November 2021 8:48 PM

Political parties split on mandatory vaccinations: Is it a silver bullet or not?

29 November 2021 8:44 PM

UN chief 'deeply concerned' by southern Africa's isolation over Omicron

29 November 2021 8:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA