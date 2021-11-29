How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Ryan Holiday about his book “Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave”.
Courage is about putting yourself on the line for something… It’s about pushing past fear… It’s inseparable from other virtues… Throwing yourself on a grenade isn’t courageous if it doesn’t save anyone else…Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave
As the world feels like it’s falling apart, it feels that people are insane… The courage to be hopeful… To be the change you want to see… It’s easy to be cynical. It’s easy to give up. It takes courage to… say ‘I’m not going to let the bastards get me down!’Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave
It’s often with distance and time that we’re able to appreciate the courageousness of what people were doing in the moment that we were perhaps too afraid ourselves to get on board with.Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave
Description on Amazon:
Ryan Holiday’s bestselling trilogy — The Obstacle Is the Way, Ego is the Enemy, and Stillness is the Key — captivated professional athletes, CEOs, politicians, and entrepreneurs and helped bring Stoicism to millions of readers.
Now, in the first book of an exciting new series on the cardinal virtues of ancient philosophy, Holiday explores the most foundational virtue of all: Courage.
Almost every religion, spiritual practice, philosophy and person grapples with fear.
The most repeated phrase in the Bible is “Be not afraid.”
The ancient Greeks spoke of phobos, panic and terror.
It is natural to feel fear, the Stoics believed, but it cannot rule you.
Courage, then, is the ability to rise above fear, to do what’s right, to do what’s needed, to do what is true.
And so, it rests at the heart of the works of Marcus Aurelius, Aristotle, and CS Lewis, alongside temperance, justice, and wisdom.
In Courage Is Calling, Ryan Holiday breaks down the elements of fear, an expression of cowardice, the elements of courage, an expression of bravery, and lastly, the elements of heroism, an expression of valour.
Through engaging stories about historic and contemporary leaders, including Charles De Gaulle, Florence Nightingale, and Dt Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday shows you how to conquer fear and practice courage in your daily life.
You’ll also delve deep into the moral dilemmas and courageous acts of lesser-known, but equally as important, figures from ancient and modern history, such as Helvidius Priscus, a Roman Senator who stood his ground against emperor Vespasian, even in the face of death; Frank Serpico, a former New York City Police Department Detective who exposed police corruption; and Frederick Douglass and a slave named Nelly, whose fierce resistance against her captors inspired his own crusade to end slavery.
In a world in which fear runs rampant — when people would rather stand on the side-lines than speak out against injustice, go along with convention than bet on themselves, and turn a blind eye to the ugly realities of modern life — we need courage more than ever.
We need the courage of whistle-blowers and risk-takers.
We need the courage of activists and adventurers.
We need the courage of writers who speak the truth — and the courage of leaders to listen.
We need you to step into the arena and fight.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130217617_goldfish-leaps-out-of-the-aquarium-to-throw-itself-into-the-sea.html?vti=ld0abx7kaatmqg77y6-1-3
More from Business Books
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi
Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More