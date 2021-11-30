Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Petrol increase: Government needs to review the fuel levy - AA

30 November 2021 7:12 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Fuel
Petrol
AA Petrol Prices
R20

Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard to give more insight on the petrol price going up again.

With the price of petrol now breaking through R20 a litre from midnight, there are concerns that this will have dire consequences for consumers.

This latest fuel hike will push the price of petrol above R20 in Gauteng and in other inland provinces.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says diesel will go up by 72,5c a litre (0.05% sulphur) and 74,5c (0.005% sulphur).

RELATED: No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c

Illuminating paraffin will go up by 42,2c/l, while the maximum LPGas retail price will be increased by 183.00c/kg from 1 December.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard to give more insight on the petrol price going up again.

This is going to create a lot of pain at the pumps for people, the increase comes off a R1.21 increase in November. So in a space of two months, it has gone up by R2.00. This is bad news, not only for motorists but for all consumers.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association (AA)

He says the AA is calling for a review of the fuel levy and a recalculation of all the elements that comprise of the fuel price.

Listen below to the full conversation:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
