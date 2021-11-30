Two miners rescued, three bodies recovered after mudslide at NW Implats mine
JOHANNESBURG - Three bodies have been recovered at the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg.
Rescue teams made the discovery during search and rescue operations on Monday night.
Two other miners were rescued.
They became stuck at the bottom of a shaft following a mudslide on Sunday.
After the mudslide on Sunday evening, two miners managed to escape but five others were not so lucky.
Implats spokesperson Johan Theron: "I can confirm that our rescue teams reached the area late yesterday afternoon and we were able to reach two of the employees. Regrettably and tragically, three others passed away in the incident and their bodies were recovered last night."
He said that search and rescue operations were now concluded.
"The first priority now is to support the families so there's a lot of work on the go to support to families and colleagues and make all those arrangements," he said.
Theron said that over the next few days, experts would give a detailed report on what led to the tragedy.
This article first appeared on EWN : Two miners rescued, three bodies recovered after mudslide at NW Implats mine
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gold_mine.html?sti=nxnnkbe3dj772adif8|&mediapopup=28606027
More from Local
SA companies spent R10.3bn on corporate social investment projects this year
Trialogue director Cathy Duff shares more insights into corporate social investment (CSI) spend for 2020.Read More
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.Read More
Why obstetric violence needs to be recognised as a form of GBV
Experts discuss what needs to be done to raise awareness on obstetric violence and callers share their experiences.Read More
Petrol increase: Government needs to review the fuel levy - AA
Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard to give more insight on the petrol price going up again.Read More
July unrests were 'planned at high political level', SAHRC hears
Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso gives a summary of the testimony by Abahlali baseMjondolo representative S’bu Zikode.Read More
No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c
This means the petrol price officially crosses R20 per litre. In January, both grades of petrol were around R14.60.Read More
Why some babies are born with jaundice
The Naked Scientist Chris Smith, chair of science at the University of Cambridge, explains why blue light and sunlight are important in treating jaundice.Read More
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines.Read More
We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor
City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse outlines plans for city and answers questions from callers.Read More