Two miners rescued, three bodies recovered after mudslide at NW Implats mine





Three bodies have been recovered at the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg.

Rescue teams made the discovery during search and rescue operations on Monday night.

Two other miners were rescued.

They became stuck at the bottom of a shaft following a mudslide on Sunday.

After the mudslide on Sunday evening, two miners managed to escape but five others were not so lucky.

Implats spokesperson Johan Theron: "I can confirm that our rescue teams reached the area late yesterday afternoon and we were able to reach two of the employees. Regrettably and tragically, three others passed away in the incident and their bodies were recovered last night."

He said that search and rescue operations were now concluded.

"The first priority now is to support the families so there's a lot of work on the go to support to families and colleagues and make all those arrangements," he said.

Theron said that over the next few days, experts would give a detailed report on what led to the tragedy.

