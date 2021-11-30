'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls'





Although an announcement has not been made yet, a decision on the e-tolls is scheduled to be made.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says an announcement will be made by the Finance Minister during February’s budget speech.

Motorists have mostly boycotted the system, leading to the SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral)'s classification as a going concern.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage says this should be an easy decision as the e-tolls haven't worked.

It's a very easy decision to scrap the e-tolls and we don't understand why they are taking so long. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA

