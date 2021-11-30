'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls'
Although an announcement has not been made yet, a decision on the e-tolls is scheduled to be made.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says an announcement will be made by the Finance Minister during February’s budget speech.
Motorists have mostly boycotted the system, leading to the SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral)'s classification as a going concern.
RELATED: 'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage says this should be an easy decision as the e-tolls haven't worked.
It's a very easy decision to scrap the e-tolls and we don't understand why they are taking so long.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.Read More
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines.Read More
Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to reverse that before any further damage is done to the economies.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More