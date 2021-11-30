[WATCH] Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral

Today at 15:20 South Africa’s unemployment hit another record in the third quarter of 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Reezwana Sumad, Senior Research Analyst at Nedbank

Today at 15:50 Suicide survivor Daryl Brown shares his journey Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Daryl Brown - Ambassador at South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Today at 16:20 [FEATURE] #Myhometown: Ormonde Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Arabile Gumede

Today at 17:10 Zuma's tax records handover deadline Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dario Milo, Attorney

Today at 17:20 Travel helpdesk launched for South Africans stranded abroad due to travel ban Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Darren Bergman - Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 update on Discovery’s implementation progress on the subject of its mandatory vaccine policy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:13 Netcare on Omicrom variant and fourth wave The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare

Today at 18:15 Aspen's expansion of Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity and accelerating vaccine security on the continent: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

