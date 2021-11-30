[WATCH] Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral
Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of an elephant attacking safari car goes viral.
Watch the video below:
In other news:It looks like uGatsheni was having none of it!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bETQdbz1Az— EdwardTheGuide (@EdwardthembaSa) November 29, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125347730_young-african-bush-elephant-crossing-road-in-front-of-safari-car-in-kruger-national-park-south-afric.html
