Why obstetric violence needs to be recognised as a form of GBV





As South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, more women are coming out to share their experience of obstetric violence.

Activists are arguing that there is very little awareness of this phenomenon and it is a public health issue.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Embrace communications and advocacy manager Nonkululeko Mbuli, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Professor Eddie Mhlanga and Attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies Sheena Swemmer about this.

Obstetric violence is violence that occurs against pregnant or birthing individuals and includes physical, emotional, psychological, and even sexual violence committed by healthcare practitioners, such as doctors, nurses and midwives.

What we do know is that obstetric violence is a lot more pervasive than a lot of us had realised. Nonkululeko Mbuli, Communications and Advocacy Manager - Embrace

we know that there are very serious implications for maternal health and early childhood development. These violations result in trauma and most often we see postpartum depression. Nonkululeko Mbuli, Communications and Advocacy Manager - Embrace

Professor Eddie Mhlanga who is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist says obstetrics is about assisting women but it has now changed to doing what the healthcare worker wants.

For me, obstetric violence goes beyond the time of giving birth and it also goes beyond the issue of women and girls. It starts at the time of pregnancy where there is disrespect, questioning as to why you got pregnant and the humiliation of how can you get pregnant while you can not afford the children. Professor Eddie Mhlanga, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

We have not paid more attention that you need more people to support a woman who just delivered or is in labour. Professor Eddie Mhlanga, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies Sheena Swemmer says currently obstetric violence in South Africa is not considered as a form of gender-based violence.

We are not seeing any real kind of acknowledgement that this is a form of discrimination. If you look at our Acts, they were created twenty to thirty years ago without the acknowledgement that this is a form of discrimination and abusive retreatment. Sheena Swemmer, Attorney - Centre for Applied Legal Studies

We're live on @Radio702 "I had a fear of having another child because of that traumatic experience" - caller. Obstetric violence has serious, enduring physical, emotional and psychological implications. — Embrace, the Movement for Mothers (@EmbraceZA) November 30, 2021

Very important conversation around obstetric violence happening on @Radio702 ... Women really go through the most 😢💔 — T S E B O (@Mazi94_) November 30, 2021

Listen to the full interview below: