Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
According to data from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday, the country's unemployment rate increased to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021.
The figure has increased by 0.5 of a percentage point from the second quarter figure of 34.4%.
The survey found that the number of employed persons decreased by 660,000 in the third quarter of 2021 to 14.3 million, while the number of unemployed persons decreased by 183,000 to 7.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke on the latest unemployment figures.
We are sitting at 7.8 million unemployed people and that is a drop by 183, 000 to 7.6 million. And this 7.6 million accounts for the unemployment rate of 34.9% which is up by 0.5% from the previous quarter.
He adds that the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% which is higher than the national average of 34.9%.
