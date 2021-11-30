SA companies spent R10.3bn on corporate social investment projects this year
South African companies have spent R10.3 billion on corporate social investment (CSI) in the 2021 financial year.
CSI consultancy Trialogue released its findings which showed that the amount decreased from the R10.7 spent in the 2020 financial year.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Trialogue director Cathy Duff shares more insights into the study.
Last year we saw that many companies have reduced profits and CSI profits are often based on profit net profit after tax so we saw a slightly lower figure of CSI this year.Cathy Duff, Director - Trialogue
Less than 1% of it goes to international causes and that included SADC countries so the vast majority of South African companies are spending their CSI in South Africa.Cathy Duff, Director - Trialogue
South Africa has a long history of Corporate Social Investment than any other countries and I think we do fairly well on how we do social investments, how strategic it is and how we are giving.Cathy Duff, Director - Trialogue
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80650753_led-bulb-grow-up-from-the-pot-and-coins-stracks-for-saving-energy-concept.html?vti=nqwspgtpm7pd71ixxl-1-58
More from Local
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.Read More
Why obstetric violence needs to be recognised as a form of GBV
Experts discuss what needs to be done to raise awareness on obstetric violence and callers share their experiences.Read More
Two miners rescued, three bodies recovered after mudslide at NW Implats mine
Impala Platinum spokesperson Johan Theron said that over the next few days, experts would give a detailed report on what led to the tragedy.Read More
Petrol increase: Government needs to review the fuel levy - AA
Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard to give more insight on the petrol price going up again.Read More
July unrests were 'planned at high political level', SAHRC hears
Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso gives a summary of the testimony by Abahlali baseMjondolo representative S’bu Zikode.Read More
No reprieve for motorists as petrol increases by 81c
This means the petrol price officially crosses R20 per litre. In January, both grades of petrol were around R14.60.Read More
Why some babies are born with jaundice
The Naked Scientist Chris Smith, chair of science at the University of Cambridge, explains why blue light and sunlight are important in treating jaundice.Read More
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines.Read More
We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor
City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse outlines plans for city and answers questions from callers.Read More