SA companies spent R10.3bn on corporate social investment projects this year





South African companies have spent R10.3 billion on corporate social investment (CSI) in the 2021 financial year.

CSI consultancy Trialogue released its findings which showed that the amount decreased from the R10.7 spent in the 2020 financial year.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Trialogue director Cathy Duff shares more insights into the study.

Last year we saw that many companies have reduced profits and CSI profits are often based on profit net profit after tax so we saw a slightly lower figure of CSI this year. Cathy Duff, Director - Trialogue

Less than 1% of it goes to international causes and that included SADC countries so the vast majority of South African companies are spending their CSI in South Africa. Cathy Duff, Director - Trialogue

South Africa has a long history of Corporate Social Investment than any other countries and I think we do fairly well on how we do social investments, how strategic it is and how we are giving. Cathy Duff, Director - Trialogue

Listen to the full interview below: