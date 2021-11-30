Gauteng Education experienced delays, extends placement of pupils





The Gauteng Department of Education has extended the placement of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils to 10 December 2021.

Initially, today was supposed to be the last day to place the pupils but the department says it has met some delays.

The department adds that to date it has successfully placed 213,313 (64%) of the 335,091 applications received. The number of unplaced applicants is therefore reduced to 121,778.

John Perlman speaks to Gauteng MEC for Educations Panyaza Lesufi.

Almost 20,000 of them have delayed accepting which simply means we've got spaces where people have been allocated but have not accepted. We can't allocate 43,000 that are waiting for that space. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

All the parents that have applied for phase one, I don't want them to panic we can assure them that their children will be placed. It's only those who applied in phase two that may be placed at a school, not of their choice. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

