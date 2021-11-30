Gauteng Education experienced delays, extends placement of pupils
The Gauteng Department of Education has extended the placement of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils to 10 December 2021.
Initially, today was supposed to be the last day to place the pupils but the department says it has met some delays.
The department adds that to date it has successfully placed 213,313 (64%) of the 335,091 applications received. The number of unplaced applicants is therefore reduced to 121,778.
John Perlman speaks to Gauteng MEC for Educations Panyaza Lesufi.
Almost 20,000 of them have delayed accepting which simply means we've got spaces where people have been allocated but have not accepted. We can't allocate 43,000 that are waiting for that space.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
All the parents that have applied for phase one, I don't want them to panic we can assure them that their children will be placed. It's only those who applied in phase two that may be placed at a school, not of their choice.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Bedfordview power to be restored in five days 'because of the extent of damage'
Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi Baanyang says there was an attempt to steal cables in one of the lines that supply the Bedfordview sub-station, which then supplies the City of Ekurhuleni.Read More
SADAG ambassador: If you are struggling talk to someone
Sadag ambassador Daryl Brown talks about the importance of reaching out when dealing with depression.Read More
SA companies spent R10.3bn on corporate social investment projects this year
Trialogue director Cathy Duff shares more insights into corporate social investment (CSI) spend for 2020.Read More
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.Read More
Why obstetric violence needs to be recognised as a form of GBV
Experts discuss what needs to be done to raise awareness on obstetric violence and callers share their experiences.Read More
Two miners rescued, three bodies recovered after mudslide at NW Implats mine
Impala Platinum spokesperson Johan Theron said that over the next few days, experts would give a detailed report on what led to the tragedy.Read More
Petrol increase: Government needs to review the fuel levy - AA
Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard to give more insight on the petrol price going up again.Read More