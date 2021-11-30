94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore





FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Image: Abigail Javier/EWN.

The Discovery Group announced on 2 September that it would implement a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for employees in South Africa from 1 January 2022.

Since then, the staff vaccination rate has jumped from 22% to 94%, Discovery says.

The insurance group came in for public criticism about its mandatory policy, but other companies have since followed suit.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore, who believes the success of the vaccination drive is not because of an earlier threat to fire staff who refuse the jab.

It's much more nuanced than that, says Gore.

The mandate is clear - that you have to be vaccinated at Discovery... In the mandate was a whole range of tools and communications and educating our staff, supporting and nudging... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We enter the fourth wave which is obviously very worrying, but we're nearly 95% vaccinated which I think is very, very important. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Will Discovery stand firm on the 'vaccinate or be fired' threat made on The Money Show? Whitfield asks.

Gore says the next step for these employees is a rigorous objection process.

We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated and around 500 people not vaccinated yet, and they're broken up into two groups: There are people that plan to be vaccinated and probably around 300 people going through objections. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We will go through a rigorous process based on mutual respect. We have committees and independent advice on listening to the objections carefully. We will work on every single individual to try and get them vaccinated. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Regarding the emergence of the Omicron variant, Gore says it's still early days and there is no reason for doom and gloom just yet.

We're starting to see some admissions... We're not sure if this is any more contagious than Delta - it may be - but we haven't seen any tremendously serious effects yet... that will probably come... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Listen to the interview with the Discovery CEO in the audio below:

