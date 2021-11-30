'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen Pharmacare is striking a deal that would allow it to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine under its own label, for distribution on the African continent.
Aspenovax will be manufactured in South Africa at Aspen's Gqeberha plant.
"The term of the grant of rights and supply of drug substance, subject to the signing of the definitive agreement, would be until 31 December 2026."
Aspen earlier today confirmed a non-binding term sheet with Johnson & Johnson on the manufacture and sale of an Aspen-branded COVID-19 vaccine throughout Africa called Aspenovax.#ProudlyAspen #AspenWeCare #Aspenovax pic.twitter.com/ZB5ps8jV4e— Aspen Pharma (@aspenpharma) November 30, 2021
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield Stephen Saad (CEO of Aspen Pharmacare) describes the agreement as "a massive breakthrough for Africa".
On the continent, we import 99% of our vaccines. It's fine normally but when you have a pandemic, countries serve themselves first and when India stopped exporting we got no vaccines in Africa!Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
The difference here for us is that we sell to the clients and we control where the product goes to. When you are simply a contract manufacturer selling to a principal, that principal determines where your product goes.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
This gives you 100% certainty that what we make stays in Africa.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Saad explains that the only payment that goes to J & J is what Aspen pays to acquire the drug substance from them.
Our plan is to to be sustainable, to make an impact, and then to be competitive.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
We will be manufacturing at Gqeberha... and we are hoping to have our capacities there increased by the end of 2021... We're hoping to start as soon as we can in 2022..Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
It would replicate the J & J [vaccine]... but it would be in Aspen's name... so we would have to get our own registration for our own brand.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Listen to the audio below for more detail on Aspen's vaccine deal with J & J:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
More from Business
New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta
Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the possible impact of the new Covid-19 variant.Read More
94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore
'We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore.Read More
OneVoice is revolutionizing human connections in a digital world
OneVoice for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams: a revolutionary solution to maintaining human connections in a digital worldRead More
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".Read More
Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Impala Platinum spokesperson John Theron.Read More
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).Read More
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars.Read More
More from Local
New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Bedfordview power to be restored in five days 'because of the extent of damage'
Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi Baanyang says there was an attempt to steal cables in one of the lines that supply the Bedfordview sub-station, which then supplies the City of Ekurhuleni.Read More
SADAG ambassador: If you are struggling talk to someone
Sadag ambassador Daryl Brown talks about the importance of reaching out when dealing with depression.Read More
Gauteng Education experienced delays, extends placement of pupils
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi explains the challenges they met placing grade 1 and grade 8 pupils.Read More
SA companies spent R10.3bn on corporate social investment projects this year
Trialogue director Cathy Duff shares more insights into corporate social investment (CSI) spend for 2020.Read More
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average.Read More
Why obstetric violence needs to be recognised as a form of GBV
Experts discuss what needs to be done to raise awareness on obstetric violence and callers share their experiences.Read More
Two miners rescued, three bodies recovered after mudslide at NW Implats mine
Impala Platinum spokesperson Johan Theron said that over the next few days, experts would give a detailed report on what led to the tragedy.Read More
Petrol increase: Government needs to review the fuel levy - AA
Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard to give more insight on the petrol price going up again.Read More
More from Africa
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars.Read More
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political AffairsRead More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits
Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends.Read More
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors
How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.Read More
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?Read More
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More