Bedfordview power to be restored in five days 'because of the extent of damage'
Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi Baanyang says power in Bedfordview would be restored in the next four to five days while technicians worked on restoring lines damaged by suspected cable thieves.
The Bedfordview substation in the City of Ekurhuleni supplies electricity to residents in the area.
Yesterday we had a supply interruption and when we conducted investigations right through the night we discovered that there were some people who had attempted to steal cables in one of the lines that are supplying the Bedfordview sub-station, which then supplies the City of Ekurhuleni.Amanda Qithi Baanyang, Spokesperson - Eskom Gauteng
There is lot of other infrastructure that they have damaged besides the cables that they were trying to steal. Sop there is another material that we need to get and fix. We will take four to five days because of the extent of the damage.Amanda Qithi Baanyang, Spokesperson - Eskom Gauteng
