We will be testing attendees for COVID-19 everyday - Rage Festival organiser





Organisers of the Matric Rage festival which kicked off in Balito in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said they are closely monitoring the developments around the new COVID-19 variant but believe they have all measures in place to prevent a superspreader event.

The event was declared a cluster outbreak last year by the NICD.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Rage festival owner Greg Walsh says they have publicly required people to be fully vaccinated to attend.

We are the first event in a country who went on a programme to say that every single person must bring a negative COVID-19 test with them on arrival and that we would run our own testing facilities for all five days. Greg Walsh, Owner - Rage Festival

