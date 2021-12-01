'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids'





As the world commemorates World Aids Day, South Africa has made gains in the treating of HIV.

However, there is still much work that needs to happen as the country still has 20% of the world's infections.

South Africa is working to get back on track to meet its UNAIDS/ HIV prevention and care targets.

Healthcare organisations have partnered with the United States Agency For International Development (USAID) and local government to find creative solutions to overcome the colliding epidemics of HIV, TB and COVID-19.

Bongani Bingwa chats to USAID Southern Africa Mission director Andy Karas and HIV/Aids expert Dr. Gordon Isaacs, to give more insight on the matter.

COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in the fight against HIV/Aids but despite those challenges, the government and organisations working with us have done everything to reach the most vulnerable. Andy Karas, Director - USAID Southern Africa Mission

Issacs says in addition to the coronavirus which took over the ability for people to access their ARV's, what keeps HIV/Aids alive is people not knowing their status.

