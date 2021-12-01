'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids'
As the world commemorates World Aids Day, South Africa has made gains in the treating of HIV.
However, there is still much work that needs to happen as the country still has 20% of the world's infections.
South Africa is working to get back on track to meet its UNAIDS/ HIV prevention and care targets.
RELATED: World Aids Day: 'COVID-19 has impacted severely on people on HIV treatment'
Healthcare organisations have partnered with the United States Agency For International Development (USAID) and local government to find creative solutions to overcome the colliding epidemics of HIV, TB and COVID-19.
Bongani Bingwa chats to USAID Southern Africa Mission director Andy Karas and HIV/Aids expert Dr. Gordon Isaacs, to give more insight on the matter.
COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in the fight against HIV/Aids but despite those challenges, the government and organisations working with us have done everything to reach the most vulnerable.Andy Karas, Director - USAID Southern Africa Mission
Issacs says in addition to the coronavirus which took over the ability for people to access their ARV's, what keeps HIV/Aids alive is people not knowing their status.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hiv.html
More from Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.Read More
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open
Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.Read More
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated
CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths
The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.Read More
Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen
N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra says she can't comment about the state of alternative routes.Read More
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.Read More
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated
Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more young people are getting hospitalised.Read More