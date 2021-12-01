Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral

1 December 2021 8:46 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral

Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral

Social media is livid after Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker went viral.

Read the Twitter thread below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




