Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral

Social media is livid after Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker went viral.

Read the Twitter thread below:

A THREAD: Lena! Let me tell you something. Don’t abuse your helpers! Vok!!!!! I’m so angry. I’m not crazy about screenshots but this you won’t believe me if I don’t show you. Here’s a madam (black) in Broadacres robbing and financially abusing her helper in broad daylight… — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) November 30, 2021

Maybe I’m the one who’s got their lines crossed. Please, help me understand the deductions here… pic.twitter.com/yTsTeB1MZK — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) November 30, 2021

I hope you can make the conversation gore who’s who in the WhatsApp messages. In my opinion, there is only one person in need of cleansing here & it’s not the helper. I wish I could formally lodge a complaint on helper’s behalf. May we be better people and do right by others. — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) November 30, 2021

It’s the “you helpers are all the same🤣” for me. Yho! With a fokken laughing emoji nogal! pic.twitter.com/HGJokgVg6l — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) November 30, 2021

