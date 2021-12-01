[WATCH] Natasha Thahane explaining how she received funding goes viral





Natasha Thahane explaining how she received funding goes viral

After receiving backlash for allegedly receiving funding to go study overseas from the Department of Arts and Culture, actress Natasha Thahane has taken to Twitter to explain how she aquired the funding.

Watch the video below:

Watch below the initial video that got people talking about her funding:

Loooool yavele yacula ingane bakit n ibabiza ngamagaama🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/poMLEY8Qw2 — Sigujana 🛡 (@Sigujana_ZA) November 26, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: