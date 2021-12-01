Don't think obstacle, think entrepreneurial with Bidvest Bank





South African’s financial sector continues to play a role in the diversifying and growing the country’s economy. During COVID-19, the sector faced a new phenomenon of having to understand the impact of this global pandemic, and the uncertain economic environment, on its clients.

“Many financial institutions have had to rethink and redesign the way in which they earn revenue – diversifying portfolios and rethinking the sectors they serve based on COVID-19 impacts,” explains Hannah Sadiki, MD of Bidvest Bank. “At the start of 2021, and in response to the changing operating environment, we initiated a restructure to ensure that our executive portfolios aligned to the Bank’s strategy.”

This realignment has now enabled Bidvest Bank to move forward in creating and building the capability to deliver on key customers solutions and build a sustainable business. In fact, Bidvest Bank’s revitalised entrepreneurial focus has been guided by the type of customers they serve.

“We will always be a Bank who has entrepreneurial DNA at our core, but what we have seen is that our customers really need us to think entrepreneurial – like they do,” Hannah explains. “We want our customers to thrive – and, as no two customers are alike, we need to serve them all in a manner distinctive to their needs. We want to partner with our customers on their journey to success.”

With a portfolio of solutions designed to serve entrepreneurs of all shapes and sizes, it demonstrates that Bidvest Bank is an entrepreneurial bank that aims to change the way people and businesses view financial solutions. Business banking, fleet management, foreign exchange and money transfer have been identified as top priority areas for the Bank’s clients.

“Our world is changing, and we need to be able to adapt quickly and be agile,” Hannah concludes. “If our clients think entrepreneurial, we want them to think Bidvest Bank.”