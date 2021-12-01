Former Gauteng Health chief on PPE scandal: 'CFO said MEC wants his own people'





Former Gauteng Health chief director for supply chain and asset management Thandiwe Pino has broken her silence over the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) contracts scandal.

Tino was dismissed following an internal disciplinary hearing for her role in the irregular awarding of Covid-19 PPE Contracts.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Pino says she is only speaking now because she had to deal with mental health challenges caused by this issue.

We were in the middle of a disaster and the country was closed and at that point in time I did not have the tools of the trade to be able to verify that information and what happened is that I knew because the items that they procured were items that were ordinarily used by the department, therefore, the contract would be in place. In a perfect situation, I would have said, no, let me check first check and verify. Thandiwe Pino, Former Chief director for supply chain and asset management - Gauteng Health

My team confirmed that we do have contracts in place but not those. I then sent a WhatsApp to say this is what I've picked up can you please reflect and see how we can correct it. My supervisor was saying you are new in the health industry, you don't understand how we deal with a disaster and you also need to understand who are you here. Thandiwe Pino, Former Chief director for supply chain and asset management - Gauteng Health

Pino says she did not know that Royal Bhaca Projects had a relationship with the MEC of Health Bandile Masuku.

Royal Bhaca was awarded a contract to the value of R125 million.

I called I spoke to Mr Diko and when I hung up, on TrueCaller that's when I saw his name, I saved the number and I went to WhatsApp where I saw a picture of their wedding day and there and there I said this need to be communicated. Thandiwe Pino, Former Chief director for supply chain and asset management - Gauteng Health

The CFO said to me the MEC wants his own people. Thandiwe Pino, Former Chief director for supply chain and asset management - Gauteng Health

Pino says R1.4 billion was committed after she was removed from her duties at the command council.

She adds that the accounting officer should be held accountable for the PPE scandal.

The accounting must be the one held accountable because the PFMA gives the accounting officer responsibility of awarding all contracts above R500 million. Thandiwe Pino, Former Chief director for supply chain and asset management - Gauteng Health

