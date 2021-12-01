The law gives you six months implied warranty whether the store gives it or not





So you have just been on the receiving end of bad customer service, the service provider is evading liability for the sale of the defective or inferior quality product or poor service. Perhaps you have even gone onto social media to air your frustration but it hasn’t worked. So how do you expose poor business practices of a deviant supplier? How do you seek redress for your own consumer violations?

Consumer Goods and Services Ombud media liaison, training and outreach manager Ouma Ramaru tells Clement Manyathela more.

We resolve complaints lodged by the consumers against businesses or service providers. If you have a complaint against a supplier the law gives you the power to approach the ombud office. You need to make the product provider aware of your dissatisfaction. Ouma Ramaru, Media liaison, training and outreach manager - Consumer Goods and Services Ombud

The supplier should be able to remedy the problem. When you are paying for a product, your belief is that the product is new. The law gives you six months implied warranty. Anything that is purchased from that day, if it is failing you, then you go back, whether the store has given you warranty or guarantee, it does not matter. Ouma Ramaru, Media liaison, training and outreach manager - Consumer Goods and Services Ombud

