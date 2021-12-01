Increased number of kids under five admitted in COVID-19 ICU at Bara Hospital





South Africa's daily coronavirus infections continue climbing, with 4,373 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle and regrettably, 21 people succumb to the virus.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is seeing an uptake of coronavirus cases especially since the detection of the Omicron variant.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, head of Intensive Care at the hospital professor Rudo Mathivha says much younger patients are being admitted, which is a different trend.

We are repurposing beds from non covid patients to accomodate covid patients. Children under five and under 15 age groups are being admitted into pediatric ICU. Professor Rudo Mathivha, ICU head - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

She says another worrying trend is a number of staff members are also testing positive which leads to them having to leave work to go quarantine at home to nurse their mild symptoms as they are vaccinated.

