Increased number of kids under five admitted in COVID-19 ICU at Bara Hospital
South Africa's daily coronavirus infections continue climbing, with 4,373 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle and regrettably, 21 people succumb to the virus.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is seeing an uptake of coronavirus cases especially since the detection of the Omicron variant.
RELATED: Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, head of Intensive Care at the hospital professor Rudo Mathivha says much younger patients are being admitted, which is a different trend.
We are repurposing beds from non covid patients to accomodate covid patients. Children under five and under 15 age groups are being admitted into pediatric ICU.Professor Rudo Mathivha, ICU head - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
She says another worrying trend is a number of staff members are also testing positive which leads to them having to leave work to go quarantine at home to nurse their mild symptoms as they are vaccinated.
Listen below to to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/geargodz/geargodz2006/geargodz200600062/148876421-man-visiting-and-take-care-female-patient-on-a-bed-at-hospital-people-must-be-wearing-medical-mask-t.jpg
More from Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.Read More
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open
Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.Read More
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated
CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths
The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.Read More
Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen
N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra says she can't comment about the state of alternative routes.Read More
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.Read More
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated
Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more young people are getting hospitalised.Read More