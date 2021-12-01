Increased number of kids under five admitted in COVID-19 ICU at Bara Hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked. 4 December 2021 10:46 AM
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade. 4 December 2021 9:53 AM
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated. 4 December 2021 9:27 AM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
View all Africa
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Increased number of kids under five admitted in COVID-19 ICU at Bara Hospital

1 December 2021 12:44 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19
Omicron
kids ICU

Intensive Care Unit head Prof Rudo Mathivha says much younger patients are being admitted, which is a worrying trend.

South Africa's daily coronavirus infections continue climbing, with 4,373 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle and regrettably, 21 people succumb to the virus.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is seeing an uptake of coronavirus cases especially since the detection of the Omicron variant.

RELATED: Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, head of Intensive Care at the hospital professor Rudo Mathivha says much younger patients are being admitted, which is a different trend.

We are repurposing beds from non covid patients to accomodate covid patients. Children under five and under 15 age groups are being admitted into pediatric ICU.

Professor Rudo Mathivha, ICU head - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

She says another worrying trend is a number of staff members are also testing positive which leads to them having to leave work to go quarantine at home to nurse their mild symptoms as they are vaccinated.

Listen below to to the full conversation:




1 December 2021 12:44 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19
Omicron
kids ICU

More from Local

Tips to keep your home safe during festive season

4 December 2021 10:46 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open

4 December 2021 9:53 AM

Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated

4 December 2021 9:27 AM

CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths

4 December 2021 6:47 AM

The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn

3 December 2021 2:58 PM

Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen

3 December 2021 1:31 PM

N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra says she can't comment about the state of alternative routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators

3 December 2021 11:51 AM

Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video

3 December 2021 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated

3 December 2021 8:37 AM

Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more young people are getting hospitalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deadline looms for SANDF to return Cuba's Covid-19 drug

3 December 2021 7:47 AM

SANDF head of communications and spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the matter is before Parliament's portfolio committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths

Local

WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match

Sport

EWN Highlights

Avoid crowded indoor spaces, SAMRC urges as Omicron variant spreads across SA

4 December 2021 3:33 PM

Minister Blade Nzimande sounds alarm against growing number of fake colleges

4 December 2021 2:12 PM

Experts back vaccination as best chance to protect others as COVID numbers grow

4 December 2021 12:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA