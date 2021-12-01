Khehla Sitole's performance at hearings 'depressing to citizens and police'





National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole took a lot of heat yesterday for statements before a commission hearings into July civil unrest.

Independent Policing Union of South Africa is now calling for Sitole to step down, saying evidence before those hearings proves that he is unfit for the job.

Union general secretary Mpho Kwinika tells Mandy Winer more on The Midday Report.

The performance of the police commissioner yesterday was depressing to South Africans and police officials as well. Mpho Kwinika, General secretary - Independent Policing Union of South Africa

If you have set a standard and say the entry level to policing if you employ a person to a job and say you must have matric, your superiors must have more than that. If you bring that standard down you are degrading policing. That standard was set because you want to provide professional policing to people. Mpho Kwinika, General secretary - Independent Policing Union of South Africa

Today's policing is very technical, you need to have technical skills, you need to know maths, the budget that you have. I am not saying if you don't have a diploma or a degree you will not be able to perform but what happened yesterday was something else. Mpho Kwinika, General secretary - Independent Policing Union of South Africa

