Khehla Sitole's performance at hearings 'depressing to citizens and police'
National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole took a lot of heat yesterday for statements before a commission hearings into July civil unrest.
Independent Policing Union of South Africa is now calling for Sitole to step down, saying evidence before those hearings proves that he is unfit for the job.
Union general secretary Mpho Kwinika tells Mandy Winer more on The Midday Report.
The performance of the police commissioner yesterday was depressing to South Africans and police officials as well.Mpho Kwinika, General secretary - Independent Policing Union of South Africa
If you have set a standard and say the entry level to policing if you employ a person to a job and say you must have matric, your superiors must have more than that. If you bring that standard down you are degrading policing. That standard was set because you want to provide professional policing to people.Mpho Kwinika, General secretary - Independent Policing Union of South Africa
Today's policing is very technical, you need to have technical skills, you need to know maths, the budget that you have. I am not saying if you don't have a diploma or a degree you will not be able to perform but what happened yesterday was something else.Mpho Kwinika, General secretary - Independent Policing Union of South Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @SAHRCommission/Twitter
More from Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.Read More
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open
Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.Read More
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated
CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths
The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.Read More
Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen
N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra says she can't comment about the state of alternative routes.Read More
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.Read More
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated
Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more young people are getting hospitalised.Read More