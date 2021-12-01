Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
Delisting from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is an ongoing trend.
Some of it is due to management teams seeing better value in their own shares than in other parts of the economy.
There has also been a flurry of foreigners buying South African companies.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities (scroll up to listen).
This is, in a way, very positive… South Africa has built superb businesses. We have a good class of businessmen or businesswomen here… These companies that are going; it’s testimony to the quality of business leaders we have here… Take it as a positive sign…David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson - Sasfin Securities
The positive side of it is… this is foreign investment in South Africa… The business will still operate here. They will still pay taxes…David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson - Sasfin Securities
If you go to the bottom or middle end of this market, there are still some wonderful bargains and wonderful companies… I wouldn’t be surprised if take-outs do happen… You can do incredibly well by going outside of the Top 40…David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson - Sasfin Securities
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
