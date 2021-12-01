[LISTEN] How companies play Big Brother on employees
Some companies are using technology to keep an eye on their employees from social media background checks to in-home surveillance of remote work.
Flux Trends trend translator and future finance specialist Bronwyn Williams looks at the erosion of trust between employers and employees.
What we have started to notice is that when people are working from home they are not necessarily working those hours that are valid out in their contracts.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
We found that companies and employees alike whether commissioned or not, are not working for that set block of timing.Bronwyn Williams, Trend translator and future finance specialist - Flux Trends
What has started to happen is that employers are starting to suspect justly or unjustly that the employees might be cheating on them.Bronwyn Williams, Trend translator and future finance specialist - Flux Trends
Listen to the full interview below:
