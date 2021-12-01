Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Higher inflation and lower growth are expected to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy in 2022, says Asset Management group BNP Paribas.
"A weaker rand, alongside less transitory global inflation dynamics mean that the risks to our 4.7% CPI estimates next year are to the upside."
"A fourth Covid-19 wave, new virus variants and the likelihood of more electricity supply cuts mean the risks to our 2022 1.8% GDP estimate are to the downside."
Last night, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks about high inflation being expected to last into mid-2022 pointed the way for the global economy.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Chief Economist at BNP Paribas South Africa
Based on whether global inflation was going to prove transitory or something more permanent, the jury was out on that for most of this year but Powell's comments suggest that we're becoming a lot more concerned about this not being a transitory inflation pressure but rather something that is a fair bit more long-lasting...Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA
... not just because of the supply disruption that will probably ease globally by the middle part of next year, but also that demand is now starting to catch up with supply.Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA
It's the combination of these two factors, he says, that points to inflation globally likely to prove more problematic in 2022 than anticipated.
Whitfield outlines the major domestic factors South Africa also has to contend with.
Amongst those domestic issues is the fact that we have a currency that is vulnerable to the whims of the global economy and also a growth rate that is far too slow, and an economy that is not transforming fast enough to get real growth going.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Less growth and more inflation certainly doesn't make life easier for central banks or policy makers and that's what we're seeing in South Africa... We probably are going to see interest hikes continue going into next year.Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA
Schultz says the structural constraints in our economy have come to a head.
He highlights factors like electricity supply and Tuesday's catastrophic unemployment figures.
RELATED: New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'
We need to start with electricity supply, but certainly we need to look at the labour market; we need to look at our ports, our rail and telecommunications infrastructure... and as a central bank governor once said, structural economic policy requires significant amounts of political will... to make the difficult decisions to really get this economy going again.Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/02/11/10/15/board-1193333_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger
The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SARead More
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second nationality, that of the United Kingdom.Read More
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.Read More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Don't think obstacle, think entrepreneurial with Bidvest Bank
Bidvest Bank is an entrepreneurial bank that aims to change the way people and businesses view financial solutions.Read More
More from World
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors
How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.Read More
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why
ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.Read More
More from Local
Tips to keep your home safe during festive season
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za says windows and door must be checked and locked.Read More
N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass open
Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.Read More
Incentives to get over 4 million people above the age of 50 vaccinated
CEO of DG Murray Trust Dr David Harrison talks about their partnership with the Health Department to get more people vaccinated.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,055 new cases and 25 deaths
The Health Department says 26,263,590 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned.Read More
Police negotiating with truck drivers blocking N3 near Van Reenen
N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra says she can't comment about the state of alternative routes.Read More
Health Department refers fake vaccine certificates claims to investigators
Project manager for EVDS at the Department of Health Milani Wolmarans says they are constantly upgrading the certificates.Read More
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated
Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more young people are getting hospitalised.Read More