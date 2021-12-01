Streaming issues? Report here
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

1 December 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Motoring
Advertising
Toyota
Toyota SA
Andy Rice
branding

'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.

"For 60 years we have been moving people! Whether driven by passion, adventure or the love of our country and its people, we have and will continue to move the nation. Thank you, South Africa."

That's Toyota South Africa's message as it marks its 60th year as a well-loved vehicle brand in the country.

Image: Screengrab from #ToyotaTurns60 ad campaign on YouTube

The car maker's 'moving' message fails to move branding and advertising expert Andy Rice, however.

The "self-congratulatory corporate video" is another example of a brand trying to emulate Apple's Here's to the Crazy Ones campaign, and failing, he says.

It is so generic, it is so predictive. Toyota have had about 60 years to get this right - it's a worthwhile milestone but this is a very poor, third-rate copy of some famous Apple advertisements using the same kind of language and corporate delivery. But it's not written with even a fraction of the skill...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

A company like Toyota after 60 years certainly shouldn't be languishing in the low-budget space... This doesn't make it look like a confident leader... looks like someone knocked it out quickly over the weekend with stock footage.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Take a look at the TV advert below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Toyota discussion at 3:11):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'




