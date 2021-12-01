'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
"For 60 years we have been moving people! Whether driven by passion, adventure or the love of our country and its people, we have and will continue to move the nation. Thank you, South Africa."
That's Toyota South Africa's message as it marks its 60th year as a well-loved vehicle brand in the country.
The car maker's 'moving' message fails to move branding and advertising expert Andy Rice, however.
The "self-congratulatory corporate video" is another example of a brand trying to emulate Apple's Here's to the Crazy Ones campaign, and failing, he says.
It is so generic, it is so predictive. Toyota have had about 60 years to get this right - it's a worthwhile milestone but this is a very poor, third-rate copy of some famous Apple advertisements using the same kind of language and corporate delivery. But it's not written with even a fraction of the skill...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
A company like Toyota after 60 years certainly shouldn't be languishing in the low-budget space... This doesn't make it look like a confident leader... looks like someone knocked it out quickly over the weekend with stock footage.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Take a look at the TV advert below:
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Toyota discussion at 3:11):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5acvBaRFdjU
More from Business
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger
The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SARead More
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second nationality, that of the United Kingdom.Read More
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.Read More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
Don't think obstacle, think entrepreneurial with Bidvest Bank
Bidvest Bank is an entrepreneurial bank that aims to change the way people and businesses view financial solutions.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.Read More
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".Read More
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium
DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season!Read More
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder, Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars.Read More
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning'
South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Material.Read More
More from Opinion
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.Read More
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).Read More
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More