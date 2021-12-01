'Conviction of those found with illegal scrap metal is very low'





The scrap metal industry often comes under scrutiny whenever there are talks of theft of economic infrastructure in the country.

Speaking to John Perlman, Bernard Maguire from the Metal Recyclers Association of SA says they are a highly regulated industry.

The conviction of people that have been arrested is very poor and it is concerning. Bernard Maguire, Metal Recyclers Association of SA

When the illegal buyers are found and arrested, that is as far as it goes in terms of arresting. The convictions rates are very low. The law enforcement is unfortunately not there and the judicial process is not followed through. Bernard Maguire, Metal Recyclers Association of SA

Listen to the full interview below: