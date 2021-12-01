Reflections of 15 years since first gay marriage in SA
Fifteen years ago on this day, Vernon Gibbs and Tony Halls became the first same-sex couple to legally wed in South Africa.
Speaking to John Perlman, Scope executive director Anzio Jacobs says 1 December 2006 was a momentous day.
The major benefit of this thing enacted is we can see changes in government policies, we can see progression in terms of society.Anzio Jacobs, Executive Director - Scope
We see more visibility of LGBTQIA+ persons on our screens, our society became sensitised than it was in 2006.Anzio Jacobs, Executive Director - Scope
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125571032_closeup-of-a-rainbow-flag-waving-on-the-blue-sky-moved-by-the-wind-with-the-sun-in-the-background.html?vti=m13wd78p5s6qg89ppa-1-2
