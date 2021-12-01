Reflections of 15 years since first gay marriage in SA





Fifteen years ago on this day, Vernon Gibbs and Tony Halls became the first same-sex couple to legally wed in South Africa.

Speaking to John Perlman, Scope executive director Anzio Jacobs says 1 December 2006 was a momentous day.

The major benefit of this thing enacted is we can see changes in government policies, we can see progression in terms of society. Anzio Jacobs, Executive Director - Scope

We see more visibility of LGBTQIA+ persons on our screens, our society became sensitised than it was in 2006. Anzio Jacobs, Executive Director - Scope

