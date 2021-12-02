COVID-19: South Africa records 8,561 new cases and 28 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 8,561 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,976,613.
Twenty-eight more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,871 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95,8% which means that 2,850,142 people have recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 25,782,259 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
