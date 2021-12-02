Over 5,000 Telegram groups sell fake documents - Cyber security advisor





As more countries across the world adopt vaccine mandate policy, security experts are sounding alarm bells over fake Covid-19 certificates.

Software Technologies company Check Point says fake certificates are now being sold in over 29 countries which include Brazil, India and Portugal.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Check Point Software Technologies Cyber Security Advisor Lebo Mabasa about this.

It's not easy to basically spot a fake vaccine certificate because what we have now on the new vaccine certificate is the QR code and not all public amenities are scanning this QR code. So they just look over and see if looks like the normal certificate. Lebo Mabasa, Cyber Security Advisor - Check Point Software Technologies

There are people who truly don't want the vaccine but want the freedom of being vaccinated such as accessing public places. Lebo Mabasa, Cyber Security Advisor - Check Point Software Technologies

Since March, Check Point research has spotted over 5,000 Telegram groups selling fake documents making Telegram the primary selling platform for these fake certificates and PCR tests. Lebo Mabasa, Cyber Security Advisor - Check Point Software Technologies

Listen to the full interview below: