'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral

Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that he blew up every part of his life after he was caught on CCTV cheating on his wife.

Read the full story here.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: