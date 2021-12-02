'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral





A mom has gone viral after she accidentally listed her baby for sale instead of the sofa she was trying to get rid of.

The post on Facebook Marketplace has been flooded by jokes leaving many users in stitches.

Mom accidentally sells baby on Facebook. //Pic: facebook

