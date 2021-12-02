How editors tackle commercial conflicts and stories that are uncomfortable





On across the desk today, we are talking all things newspaper editing and publishing as Clement Manyathela hosts newspaper editors from different diverse newspapers and online publications.

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Mail & Guardian editor in chief Ron Derby and News24 managing editor Mpho Raborife have more.

No one dictates our editorial coverage, we jealously guard our independence. We do have a position to stand on as a publication. We have said we are pro-vaccine. It doesn't mean everything that goes into Mail & Guardian is pro-vaccine. We don't keep out any other commentary. Ron Derby, Editor in chief - Mail & Guardian

Editorial independence is extremely important to us. We do need to work together as a company, the editorial and commercial sides. There is a line that cannot be crossed by either party. We do write stories that are uncomfortable, such as that of MultiChoice, which is part of our business. Mpho Raborife, Managing editor - News24

Journalists write stories to the news editor and the final person will be the sub-editor. In writing headlines, creativity is very important. Sometimes a headline could come from a journalist or a news editor, or a sub. Mpho Raborife, Managing editor - News24

The subjects of our financial journalism are also our clients. I have never been bullied by a CEO. Lukanyo Mnyanda, Editor - Business Day

