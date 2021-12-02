Zakes Bantwini: Music is a feeling, not a language





Dubbed the 2021 song of the year, Osama by Zakes Bantwini keeps making waves and the single has been topping the charts since its release.

The KwaMashu businessman and musician is set to release his latest album _Ghetto King _which he says make will make music lovers dance this festive season.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on this Hanging Out episode, Bantwini says music is not a language, it is a feeling.

I've always been on a quest of having a song that I would produce or work on which would be enjoyed everywhere in the world without a feature or having someone tweak it for their market. Zakes Bantwini, Musician and businessman

We as people took the melody and put on some lyrics and for some time we have been telling people that the lyrics are the music. Music is not words, it's the melody. Osama is melody, I feel like the language will limit it and the subject matter will limit it. Zakes Bantwini, Musician and businessman

Osama means something different to each and every person and everybody is right. Osama means lion in Arabic. Zakes Bantwini, Musician and businessman

Bantwini says sometimes passion and talent alone cannot open certain doors that is why he is furthering his studies in music.

His advice for upcoming producers, Bantwini says they should let people tell them things contrary to what they believe.

There is this thing people are told that the industry is closed that people need to open the industry for them to walk in, that is an illusion. People want you to believe that you need them for you to enter. There is no door here. Zakes Bantwini, Musician and businessman

Listen to the full interview below: